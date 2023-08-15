A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in a Limpopo court on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a young girl.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the alleged incident took place on August 7 at Masodi informal settlement in Mozumbani.
“The victim, 12, was allegedly walking alone to her residence when she was called by the suspect, who is known to her, who wanted to send her to a local shop. The victim agreed and went to his house because she was used to him and upon her arrival the suspect dragged her inside the house.
“The suspect locked the door and put her on the bed and raped the victim. Afterwards, the victim was given a certain amount of money to keep her silence. She was then released to go home. Upon arrival at home, she reported the horrendous ordeal to her older sister who is mentally challenged. When the sister could not take the matter further or report it, the girl then reported it to their mother who told the police.”
The suspect handed himself over to police on Sunday.
The man will appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Tuesday facing charges relating to the rape of a minor.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the man's arrest.
TimesLIVE
Man nabbed for 12-year-old girl’s rape to appear in Limpopo court
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
