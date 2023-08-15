South Africa

Mpumalanga man accused of slitting minor’s throat to undergo mental observation

15 August 2023 - 20:05 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
A man accused of slitting the throat of his five-year-old cousin will be undergoing mental observation ahead of his trial. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

A 27-year-old man accused of slitting the throat of his five-year-old cousin is set to undergo mental observation after he appeared before the Bushbuckridge magistrate's  court this week.

Reply Ngobeni was arrested in connection with the murder of Testimony Manchidi on July 25 after her body was found in a bush near their home. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Ngobeni was the last person seen with the child after taking her to a shop to buy snacks. 

“He returned alone without the child and told the family the victim went to play with other children in the neighbourhood,” she said.

This led to a search for the child. Her body was found in nearby bushes with her throat slit and wounds on the upper body, Nyuswa said. 

In court Ngobeni’s lawyer argued his client was mentally unstable and needed mental observation to determine whether he was fit to stand trial, she said.

“State prosecutor Asanda Soduka told the court the state has hospital records proving the accused is receiving medication. All parties involved agreed to postpone the matter to September 1 for mental observation to determine the accused’s fitness to stand trial.

TimesLIVE

