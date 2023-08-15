Another said living conditions in a community hall have seen women, men and children sharing the space.
“You can't bath properly and there is no privacy. We have been patient. They are the ones who made promises to us and they are failing. No one is engaging with us. They are bringing police and private security companies to open fire at us. All we want is for the city to keep its promises,” said the resident.
Residents warned that should their issue remain “unattended”, they will embark on more blockages, including blocking the N2 highway.
During her visit to the community three weeks ago, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the department handed more than R2,000 worth of vouchers to each of 690 families plus mattresses, vanity packs and blankets.
She said the department of home affairs and the South African Social Security Agency had been stationed on-site to assist those who lost important documents, including IDs and grant cards.
TimesLIVE
New eThekwini truck damaged as protesters demand materials needed to rebuild after fire
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A new eThekwini municipal truck was allegedly damaged by disgruntled informal settlement residents demanding housing material to rebuild their shacks that were destroyed in a fire last month.
They say the city broke its promise to provide the materials they require to rebuild.
The truck was stoned and partially burnt on Clare Road on Tuesday.
Law enforcement teams arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
A municipal official at the scene said the vehicle was part of the fleet unveiled by the city earlier this month.
The windows of the truck were damaged and the seats were burnt.
Picking up the pieces after fire razes more than 1,000 homes at Kennedy Road informal settlement
A devastating fire wreaked havoc on July 16 in Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban, killing one person, destroying more than 1,000 informal structures and leaving more than 2,000 people homeless.
The community told TimesLIVE they were promised building materials would be delivered to them within two weeks but after ongoing engagement and patiently waiting, they decided to voice their grievances through protest.
On Monday evening, the group blockaded both lanes on the M19 freeway, causing traffic backlogs. After being dispersed by law enforcement, residents protested on Tuesday morning.
TimesLIVE approached the residents, who agreed to speak without being named.
One resident said they were provided with building materials but it was not enough to cover all those who had been displaced and needed to rebuild.
“More than 70% of us didn't get materials, which means about 700 people. The eThekwini municipality disaster management unit promised us they will bring materials on August 7, but they didn't come.
“We decided to go to City Hall and we were promised by Friday we will get the material. We waited the entire weekend and tried to communicate with the ward councillor but nothing happened.
“Yesterday [Monday] they came and gave us doors. What are we going to do with doors while we haven't built anything? It doesn't make sense,” said the resident.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
