South Africa

Police sergeant called to Vosloorus house testifies in Senzo Meyiwa trial

15 August 2023 - 11:34 By Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa will testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File image
Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa will testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. File image
Image: Antonio Muchave

The state has moved to lead evidence from witnesses who attended the crime scene in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

On Tuesday, another witness, a sergeant attached to the crime prevention unit in Vosloorus police station, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, was sworn in.

He and a colleague attended to the crime scene on the night Meyiwa was murdered.

Mthethwa has started testifying on how he responded to the crime scene.

Last year Mthethwa, who was the second witness to testify in the previous trial, endured a grilling as the defence counsel accused him of contradicting a colleague's testimony.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand

A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
News
2 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's postmortem report expected to come under scrutiny in court soon

The lawyer of one of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa on Monday tried to establish whether due process was followed when his ...
News
16 hours ago

Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears

A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a ...
News
20 hours ago

Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DUT reopens while Unizulu moves teaching online after violent protests South Africa
  2. Unemployment dips marginally — Stats SA South Africa
  3. Praise for detectives who collared notorious drug kingpin Fadwaan Murphy South Africa
  4. More than 230,000 applications received for 6,044 posts advertised in top 15 ... South Africa
  5. Alleged shooter in Umlazi massacre arrested at mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later