The state has moved to lead evidence from witnesses who attended the crime scene in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.
On Tuesday, another witness, a sergeant attached to the crime prevention unit in Vosloorus police station, Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, was sworn in.
He and a colleague attended to the crime scene on the night Meyiwa was murdered.
Mthethwa has started testifying on how he responded to the crime scene.
Last year Mthethwa, who was the second witness to testify in the previous trial, endured a grilling as the defence counsel accused him of contradicting a colleague's testimony.
TimesLIVE
Police sergeant called to Vosloorus house testifies in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Image: Antonio Muchave
TimesLIVE
