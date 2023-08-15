South Africa

Trio in court after allegedly making off with R8,000 in cash-in-transit heist

15 August 2023 - 14:14 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Taxi driver Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, spaza shop cashier Ali Obi Ebrahim and department of agriculture messenger Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi appeared in court in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery.
Taxi driver Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, spaza shop cashier Ali Obi Ebrahim and department of agriculture messenger Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi appeared in court in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery.
Image: Hawks

A taxi driver, spaza shop cashier and a department of agriculture messenger appeared in the Malelane magistrate's court on Monday in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga last week in which R8,000 was stolen.

Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi were arrested after a Fidelity van was bombed near Tonga.

Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the trio were arrested in Schoemansdal hours after the heist.

“The armoured vehicle of Fidelity was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga on August 11 when the vehicle was attacked by a group of criminals about 15km from the N4. The vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz C-class and lost control and overturned,” Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said police recovered guns and two stolen vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 and a Ford Ranger bakkie, when they arrested the accused. 

Four arrested after cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane

A team led by the Hawks arrested four suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery near Malelane in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.
News
3 days ago

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber applauded the good working relationship between the police and the community which led to the arrests.   

We cannot conquer crime alone, we need more information from the community for us to be able to arrest and remove criminals from the community to jail where they belong,” Gerber said. 

The accused remain in custody and will appear again in court on August 21.

READ MORE:

McDonald's franchise fined R5k for illegal dumping in central Durban

A McDonald's franchise in Durban has been slapped with a R5,000 fine after an employee was caught red-handed dumping refuse bags on a pavement.
News
1 day ago

Lion farming in SA: fresh evidence adds weight to fears of link with illegal bone trade

The cats are in danger of trophy hunting, and their bones are sought after for use in traditional medicine
News
1 day ago

Armed robbers pounce on Bushiri's Mpumalanga church

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s congregation at his church in Mpumalanga was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cape Town activist lawyer Ayanda Gladile gunned down in Khayelitsha South Africa
  2. Minimum wage on cards for candidate attorneys, but will it shrink access to ... South Africa
  3. ‘She is fighting beyond the grave to get justice’ — family of slain Mahlako ... South Africa
  4. Trio in court after allegedly making off with R8,000 in cash-in-transit heist South Africa
  5. WATCH | Death toll after landslides in Indian Himalayas rises to 57 World

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later