South Africa

Unemployment dips marginally — Stats SA

15 August 2023 - 12:45
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
The number of employed people increased by 154,000 to 16.3-million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter. The manufacturing sector, however, lost jobs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced a 0.3 percentage point decrease in official unemployment from the first to the second quarter of 2023, with the official unemployment rate down from 32.9% in the first quarter to 32.6% in the second quarter.

Unemployment by the expanded definition decreased to 42.1% in the second quarter, according to Stats SA.

The quarterly labour force survey found that the number of employed people increased by 154,000 to 16.3-million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter.

“The number of unemployed persons decreased by 11,000 to 7.9-million during the same quarter. Additionally, the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by 93,000 to 13.3-million,” said Stats SA.

Stats SA added that the number of discouraged work-seekers decreased by 94,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter. This resulted in a net decrease of 1,000 in the not economically active population.

Unemployment rate down slightly to 32.6% in Q2

South Africa's unemployment rate fell to 32.6% in the second quarter of this year from 32.9% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday.
1 hour ago

Formal sector employment increased by 143,000 in the second quarter, while informal sector employment decreased by 33,000. The largest gains in employment were seen in:

  • construction, with 104,000 jobs added;
  • trade, with 92,000 jobs added; and
  • social services, with 63,000 jobs added.

Sectors that suffered employment losses between the first and second quarter were:

  • manufacturing, which lost 96,000;
  • finance, which lost 68,000 jobs;
  • transport, which lost 7,000; and
  • utilities, which lost 6,000 jobs.

Provinces with the highest gains in jobs between quarters were Limpopo with 80,000, the Western Cape with 54,000, and KwaZulu-Natal, with 48 000.

Conversely, the Free State lost 59,000 jobs and the Northern Cape shed 17,000 jobs during the same period.

TimesLIVE

