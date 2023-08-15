As South Africa grapples with a record unemployment rate of nearly 33%, the UN and other experts have warned it is a “time bomb” that has the potential to cause political instability.
More than half the country’s young people are jobless, resulting in rising levels of poverty and inequality, and fuelling social ills like crime and drug use among young people.
WATCH | Experts warn South Africa's record unemployment is a 'time bomb'
As South Africa grapples with a record unemployment rate of nearly 33%, the UN and other experts have warned it is a “time bomb” that has the potential to cause political instability.
More than half the country’s young people are jobless, resulting in rising levels of poverty and inequality, and fuelling social ills like crime and drug use among young people.
READ MORE:
GABRIEL CROUSE | Nxesi’s race strategy only puts more black people in the unemployment line
Jobless rate could hit 38%, businesses tell Ramaphosa as they team up on energy, rail and crime crises
Nothing wrong with ANCYL president Malatji calling Nxesi 'unemployment minister': Mbalula
ANC calls youth league president Malatji to order after taking a jab at 'unemployment minister' Nxesi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos