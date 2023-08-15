A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
On Monday TimesLIVE reported that a lawyer of one of five men accused of murdering the football star tried to establish whether due process was followed when his client was arrested.
Mthobisi Prince Mncube's counsel, advocate Charles Mnisi, attempted to establish if he was read his rights and understood them.
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand
