South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand

15 August 2023 - 10:11 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

On Monday TimesLIVE reported that a lawyer of one of five men accused of murdering the football star tried to establish whether due process was followed when his client was arrested.

Mthobisi Prince Mncube's counsel, advocate Charles Mnisi, attempted to establish if he was read his rights and understood them.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five ...
News
20 hours ago

Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears

A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a ...
News
18 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa's postmortem report expected to come under scrutiny in court soon

The lawyer of one of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa on Monday tried to establish whether due process was followed when his ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Experts warn South Africa's record unemployment is a 'time bomb' South Africa
  2. Expectant mother about to deliver twins among women killed in KZN’s bloody ... South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand South Africa
  4. German foreign minister calls off Australia trip due to plane issues World
  5. 31 KZN schoolchildren injured in two separate accidents South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later