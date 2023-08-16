A construction worker died after he was hit by a tyre which came off a truck on the N3 near the Camperdown off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Mi7 Emergency Medical Services crews at Hibiscus Hospital in Cato Ridge were sent to the scene.
“They found a construction worker, estimated to be about 40 years old, with critical injuries. The man had already succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” said Mi7 group director Colin David.
Witnesses said a truck travelling on the N3 at the construction area lost its tyre.
“The tyre was flung into the construction area where it struck the man. Police are investigating. We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” said David.
TimesLIVE
Construction worker dies after being hit by truck tyre
Image: supplied
A construction worker died after he was hit by a tyre which came off a truck on the N3 near the Camperdown off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Mi7 Emergency Medical Services crews at Hibiscus Hospital in Cato Ridge were sent to the scene.
“They found a construction worker, estimated to be about 40 years old, with critical injuries. The man had already succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” said Mi7 group director Colin David.
Witnesses said a truck travelling on the N3 at the construction area lost its tyre.
“The tyre was flung into the construction area where it struck the man. Police are investigating. We pass our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” said David.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it,’ says mother of seven-year-old KZN girl
Durban road construction worker killed after motorist ploughs into emergency lane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos