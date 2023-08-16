South Africa

Goods train derailment affects some Tshwane commuters

16 August 2023 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
A freight train derailment has blocked the line for commuter trains at Hercules. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/j5m

No train services are operating on the Mabopane-Pretoria and Dewildt-Hercules lines on Wednesday morning after a Transnet Freight Rail goods train derailment at Hercules, says Gauteng Metrorail.

“Mabopane and Dewildt commuters are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice,” the entity said.

Traffic South Africa shared images of the derailment.

