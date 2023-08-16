No train services are operating on the Mabopane-Pretoria and Dewildt-Hercules lines on Wednesday morning after a Transnet Freight Rail goods train derailment at Hercules, says Gauteng Metrorail.
“Mabopane and Dewildt commuters are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice,” the entity said.
Traffic South Africa shared images of the derailment.
Goods train derailment affects some Tshwane commuters
Image: 123RF/j5m
TimesLIVE
