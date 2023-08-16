WATCH | Swellendam municipal offices destroyed as rioters run amok

“Businesses in the main town as well as in Railton (the adjoining township) have been looted and damaged,” the municipality said.
“The Swellendam municipal head office is burnt down. The fire department is on the scene.”
Videos of burning buildings and protesters streaming down the town’s main street have been widely circulated on social media. The protest allegedly stems from unhappiness over electricity tariffs and service delivery issues in Railton.
The municipal head office in Swellendam was torched while several other buildings and shops were looted as protesters went on the rampage on Wednesday.
All entrances and exists in and around the Western Cape town were blocked, including the N2, the municipality confirmed.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “Disgruntled protesters gathered in Swellendam on Wednesday morning in protest of service delivery in the area.
“Police are on the scene monitoring the situation and arrested 27 protesters for public violence, malicious damage to property and arson.
“Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until calm has been restored.”
This is a developing story.
