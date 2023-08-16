The trial of five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, attached to the crime prevention unit at Vosloorus police station, took to the stand to testify how he responded to a shooting in progress call on the night Meyiwa was shot on October 26 2014.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
