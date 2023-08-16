South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

16 August 2023 - 10:08 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, attached to the crime prevention unit at Vosloorus police station, took to the stand to testify how he responded to a shooting in progress call on the night Meyiwa was shot on October 26 2014.

Police sergeant called to Vosloorus house testifies in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The state has moved to lead evidence from witnesses who attended the crime scene in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was ...
Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five ...
Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears

A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a ...
