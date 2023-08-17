South Africa

Blade Nzimande joins the fray on NSFAS

17 August 2023 - 08:29
Prega Govender Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister Blade Nzimande. File image
Minister Blade Nzimande. File image
Image: Vuyo Sangotsha

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has given the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) until August 30 to tell him how they plan “to correct all the challenges” around the direct payment system of allowances to beneficiaries.

Nzimande’s statement follows the board’s decision to give the CEO Andile Nongogo leave of absence after allegations made against him while he was at the helm of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Sseta).

The NSFAS board said on Wednesday that over the past few weeks several allegations had been levelled against Nongogo.

“The allegations relate to his work with the Sseta and how this may relate to unacceptable conduct in the awarding of bids at NSFAS. While the board recognises that, in the main, the allegations stem from activities in another organisation, it views them in a serious light.”

Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said in a statement on Wednesday night that the minister had noted the board’s decision to place Nongogo on leave of absence “while investigating allegations surrounding the appointment of service providers to manage the direct payment solution on behalf of NSFAS”.

“Notwithstanding the current challenges, the minister is of the view that the direct payment solution is a necessary measure to reduce instances of unauthorised access to beneficiaries’ allowances, payment of ghost students, inconsistencies and delayed payments of allowances.

“The minister emphasised that the direct payment solution is in line with the student-centred model which NSFAS adopted.”

How NSFAS companies scored big bucks

A company contracted to pay student allowances last month in a controversial National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) plan is led by a director ...
News
4 days ago

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that a director of Coinvest Africa, Tshegofatso Ntumba, landed a R29m deal with Sseta in 2018 to supply promotional items at grossly inflated prices.

Nongogo was the CEO of Sseta at the time, while Ntumba was involved as director of the company Star Sign and Print.

Coinvest Africa is one of four companies awarded contracts by NSFAS to make direct payment of allowances into students’ bank accounts.

This system has been roundly condemned by students, who recently marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to voice their dissatisfaction.

New NSFAS payment system: four firms set to make millions off students

The four companies contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to pay allowances directly into students’ bank accounts are set to ...
News
1 week ago

On Wednesday, students from Stellenbosch University and the University of the Western Cape marched to parliament in Cape Town demanding the system be scrapped.

The R29m deal was first exposed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) which released an update of its October investigation into NSFAS’ direct payment system recently.

Among the goods it provided were 20,000 exam pads at a unit cost of R214, which according to Outa retail for about R21.

In its updated report, Outa made several findings which included that the four companies are not registered financial service providers and are relatively new firms with “very little proof of experience as fintech companies”.

It also found that after negotiations with the service providers, NSFAS agreed to a monthly fee of R102.35 on students’ bank accounts, but decreased the monthly fee to R29 and eventually R12.

While NSFAS refused to divulge how much the contracts awarded to the four service providers are worth, according to calculations by the Sunday Times, each company is expected to make about R330m over five years.

Meanwhile, according to the NSFAS statement, the scheme said it ran an almost R50bn budget “which services young people from poor and working-class backgrounds”.

“This is no small task, as it has an impact on skill development and consequently the economic development of our nation. The board believes in executing this responsibility, public trust is of paramount importance.”

It said that “in the interest of the image of NSFAS, the board has resolved to investigate the allegations with a particular focus on the direct payment project”.

CFO Masile Ramorwesi will act as CEO until further notice.

NSFAS said the investigation “is no pronouncement of guilt against the CEO, but an objective effort to determine the veracity of the allegations”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

NSFAS board confirms leave of absence for CEO Andile Nongogo

The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme has confirmed that CEO Andile Nongogo is taking a leave of absence over allegations made ...
News
17 hours ago

Nzimande won't wait for court decision to appoint Unisa administrator

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has rejected a request by Unisa’s council to wait for the court to rule on the independent assessor’s report ...
News
5 days ago

Placing Unisa under administration long overdue: axed registrar

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande’s intention to place Unisa under administration has been widely welcomed by academics and political parties.
News
1 week ago

NSFAS Four not registered financial service firms, private banks offer better student deals: Outa

Four companies contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to pay allowances directly into students’ bank accounts are not registered ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues South Africa
  3. RECORDED | Police brief media on security ahead of Brics summit South Africa
  4. In Botswana, condom shortage adds to trans people's health woes Africa
  5. Fitness and friendship on show as Sadc prison warders compete in sports ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”