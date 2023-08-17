Contractor working to restore power at South Rand District Hospital

The South Rand District Hospital, which has been without power and has been using generators since Tuesday, has a contractor on site who is working to restore the supply.



Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said when the power went off, it was reported to City Power on the same day.



“City Power responded only on Thursday morning and established that the problem might be caused by a faulty cable on the hospital’s internal infrastructure which connects electricity to the facility,” Modiba said.

He said the matter was reported to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development, which urgently appointed a contractor.

“The hospital wishes to apologise unconditionally to all affected parties. Patients continue to receive care at the facility in spite of the situation,” Modiba said.

