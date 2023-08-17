Fitness and friendship on show as Sadc prison warders compete in sports tournament

There was excitement at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria as correctional service officials from Southern African countries competed in the Sports and Culture Games on Monday.

The games were opened by South Africa’s department of correctional services (DCS) and saw prison officials from Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and Zimbabwe competing against each other in various sports at Kgosi Mampuru and other sports venues in the city. The sports include soccer, netball, athletics, volleyball, tennis and golf.

The sports ground was split into two soccer fields with South Africa playing against Botswana on one and Zimbabwe taking on Namibia on the other.

Seated under trees while the matches were in progress were officials from various countries conversing and getting to know each other.

This is what the department was hoping to achieve, acting director for wellness at DCS Sandile Mthembu said.