South Africa

Intermediary in ‘tax fraud scam’ released on R1,500 bail

17 August 2023 - 15:42 By Brittany Dry
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sars was defrauded of almost R1m by a fraudulent tax return scheme. Stock photo
Sars was defrauded of almost R1m by a fraudulent tax return scheme. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An “intermediary” who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud has been released from custody on R1,500 bail by the magistrate’s court in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank).

Themba Jordan Shakoane, 44, is the eighth person implicated in the scheme which allegedly defrauded the SA Revenue Service of almost R1m. He was arrested for contravention of the Tax Administration Act by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during January 2017, Shakoane was employed by Transnet in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).

“It is alleged that the accused was the intermediary who recruited runners as well as co-workers and lured them to commit tax fraud. The recruits were promised tax refunds if their tax returns were submitted through e-filing by ... a tax consultant.

“The tax consultant allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and false information which generated tax refunds on behalf of the recruited taxpayers.”

AAMIR LAKHANI | Tax-return season is when online criminals like to get their scams going

Cybercriminals are out in force, eager to prey on the stress and uncertainty surrounding tax season
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

His co-accused first appeared in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court in December 2022.

Shakoane allegedly benefited from the scheme through receiving compensation from the tax consultant for his recruitment efforts, and from Sars due to the submission of fabricated tax refund claims.

According to police, Sars was defrauded of R960,000 in the process.

Shakoane was granted bail on Wednesday and the case was postponed to August 29. It will be merged with the case of his co-accused and the matter will be heard in the Middelburg specialised commercial crimes court. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former fisheries boss arrested for ‘failure to report fraud’

Siphokazi Ndudane faces two counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
News
1 day ago

Sars denies Malema’s claim that Kieswetter ‘secretly’ met Ramaphosa

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has denied EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that its boss Edward Kieswetter "secretly" met with President Cyril ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Controversial Zuma family businessman finally nailed after 11-year bruising Sars court battle

Supreme Court of Appeal found Paul de Robillard, his wife and family trust abused court processes to avoid R146m tax bill
News
3 weeks ago

High court dismisses Sars' application to repatriate Agrizzi’s foreign assets

The Pretoria high court has dismissed the South African Revenue Service’s application to repatriate foreign assets held by Angelo Agrizzi in Italy.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN municipality suspects ‘deliberate contamination’ of two dams supplying water South Africa
  2. Intermediary in ‘tax fraud scam’ released on R1,500 bail South Africa
  3. Holomisa calls for Nzimande to resign over years of crises at NSFAS Politics
  4. Gauteng social development confirms ‘abusive’ mother is alive after suicide ... South Africa
  5. Police found bullet on top of kitchen counter behind glass jars, Meyiwa trial ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”