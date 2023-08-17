Courtesy: SABC News
A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
Five men are accused of killing the soccer star on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues
