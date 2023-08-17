South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

17 August 2023 - 10:13 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Five men are accused of killing the soccer star on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus.

Police sergeant called to Vosloorus house testifies in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The state has moved to lead evidence from witnesses who attended the crime scene in the Vosloorus home on October 26 2014 when Senzo Meyiwa was ...
News
1 day ago

Cops did not immediately see Khumalo household where Meyiwa was killed as crime scene

Sgt Timothy Mathebula, who attended to the crime scene in Vosloorus in October 2014 where Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot, says it only occurred to him ...
News
18 hours ago

‘You came after scene was tampered with’: defence tells officer in Meyiwa case

Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, attached to the crime prevention unit at Vosloorus police station, took to the stand in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday to ...
News
1 day ago
