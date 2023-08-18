South Africa

Children injured in another crash on KZN’s roads

18 August 2023 - 09:06
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of Thursday's accident which left more than a dozen children injured.
Image: IPSS Medical

Another accident on KwaZulu-Natal's roads has left more children injured.

Earlier this week 31 children were hurt in two separate accidents in Pietermaritzburg and Groutville, on the north coast, in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday afternoon a vehicle rear-ended a taxi transporting schoolchildren on the N2 northbound, near Tinley Manor, causing the taxi to roll several times.

“ IPSS Medical Rescue said the accident left many children injured.

“Four patients were transported to facilities under the care of IPSS Medical advanced life support, and two under the care of IPSS Medical medics.

“A seventh patient was transported by another service, and the remaining nine patients were taken privately. Fortunately no critical injuries were reported.”

IPSS Medical Rescue praised two women who stopped to calm and comfort the children until emergency services and parents arrived.

TimesLIVE

