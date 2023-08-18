South Africa

Dis-Chem welcomes ruling pharmacists can prescribe medicine for HIV and TB patients

18 August 2023 - 10:41
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Pretoria high court gave the green light to allow pharmacists to prescribe medicine for HIV and tuberculosis patients. Stock photo.
The Pretoria high court gave the green light to allow pharmacists to prescribe medicine for HIV and tuberculosis patients. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Alexander Raths

Dis-Chem has welcomed the Pretoria high court’s decision to allow pharmacists to manage and prescribe medicine for HIV and tuberculosis (TB) patients.

The court this week gave the South African Pharmacy Council the green light to introduce its Pharmacy-Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment initiative.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff dismissed an application brought by a doctors’ organisation — the Independent Practitioner Association Foundation — for the setting aside of the programme.

Van der Schyff said the pilot project emphasised the value of the initiative, which is in line with the World Health Organisation’s vision to promote widely accessible primary healthcare.

Comprehensive sex education at schools will help in the fight against HIV/Aids, say activists

HIV/Aids activists marched in Durban to raise awareness of sexual tolerance and the spread of HIV and Aids
News
1 month ago

“We applaud any move which will expand access to HIV services. This decision ties into our healthcare ambitions and focus to provide integrated primary healthcare to a greater number of consumers, aimed at increasing access, reducing cost and delivering better health outcomes for more South Africans,” said Dis-Chem executive manager Tanya Ponter.

“HIV and TB place significant burdens on the broader healthcare system, so moves to improve access and availability of first-line antiretrovirals and TB preventive medicine is critical to improving the health outcomes of people living with HIV.

“Primary healthcare is gaining widespread recognition as being the 'front door' of the healthcare system and pharmacies are ideally positioned as a fundamental entry point to first-line treatment protocols and the wider healthcare ecosystem.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

BHEKISISA | The cost of caring: Zithulele’s Ben Gaunt, one year later

The family Gaunt is familiar from a memoir Gaunt published in 2020 called Hope, a Goat and a Hospital, an account of starting and growing a family in ...
News
23 hours ago

In Botswana, condom shortage adds to trans people's health woes

"The male nurse refused to give me condoms and said, 'just abstain, you people are promiscuous and dirty'."
News
1 day ago

Groundbreaking project puts traditional healers at forefront of HIV testing

More than 400 people in rural Mpumalanga have tested for HIV for the first time as part of a project that is seen as a gateway to formalising ...
News
5 days ago

Numsa worker wins R100k after disclosure of HIV status, but fears for job

A week after the judgment in her favour, she was served with two gross negligence charges and must appear before a disciplinary hearing
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Security guard in court for allegedly breaking into senior prosecutor's office, ... South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June South Africa
  3. Dis-Chem welcomes ruling pharmacists can prescribe medicine for HIV and TB ... South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. Biden nods to Camp David history by inviting Yoon, Kishida World

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”