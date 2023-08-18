BBBEE policy: are we focusing on the wrong things?

Now in its third year, the annual Sanlam Transformation Gauge, presented in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, is the only consolidated, sector-focused research report to take a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE.

Here, Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge and CEO of KhumaloCo, reflects on the results of the 2023 report:

Having been part of the team that launched and developed the Sanlam Transformation Gauge over the past three years, I have seen just how complex the world of measuring something as sensitive as BEE can be.

I always thought I was adequately learned about BBBEE and the issues that dominate the policy, but the more I dug, the more I realised that these are much bigger and inevitably more emotive than I had initially thought.

The amount of feedback I have received has mirrored this policy’s importance and its relevance to the prospects of our nation. However, the responses have also shown me that we may be missing a trick here. We may be focusing our attention on the wrong things. We may be spending lots of energy having the wrong debate.

The overwhelming response to this year’s Sanlam Transformation Gauge report has centred on the question of whether BBBEE policy should continue to exist.