Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele

Scaling up visible policing, conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas and tracing wanted suspects are proving to be effective tools to bring down the crime rate, says police minister Bheki Cele.
“While there are still unacceptably high crime levels, police are pushing back on crime, especially violent crime, which is starting to show some decreases,” Cele said on Friday while presenting the latest quarterly crime statistics.
Between April and June, police recorded 6,228 murders. This is 196 less compared with the same time last year. Apart from Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, provinces recorded decreases in murders, he said.
Case docket analysis shows firearms, knives and sharp instruments remain the three weapons of choice for murder. Most of the people murdered were killed during an argument, vigilantism or while being robbed.
“The 3.1% decline in the murder rate is no cause for celebration; 6,228 is not just a number. It is people whose lives were cut short at the hands of another. However, [the reduction] bolsters policing interventions that have led to less people being killed” Cele said.
Decreases in other crime categories in the quarter include sexual offences (1.9%), trio crimes (5.2%), property-related crimes (4.5%), contact-related crimes (1.6%), rape and sexual assaults (2.8% and 3.8% respectively).
“It is motivating that we are starting to see decreases in crimes that instil fear among people. We are pleased there has been less contact-related crimes, particularly common and street robberies as well as hijackings, which declined by 6.4%.”
There were also more than 1,000 less counts of carjackings and robberies in non-residential areas.
Cele called on society to help crime combating efforts, especially concerning gender-based violence.
“The crime figures show most sexual assaults are taking place between people familiar with each other. Sexual assaults are taking place in the homes of victims and perpetrators. It is on this score that we call on society not to look away. Fighting crime starts in the home.”
TimesLIVE
Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Scaling up visible policing, conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas and tracing wanted suspects are proving to be effective tools to bring down the crime rate, says police minister Bheki Cele.
“While there are still unacceptably high crime levels, police are pushing back on crime, especially violent crime, which is starting to show some decreases,” Cele said on Friday while presenting the latest quarterly crime statistics.
Between April and June, police recorded 6,228 murders. This is 196 less compared with the same time last year. Apart from Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, provinces recorded decreases in murders, he said.
Case docket analysis shows firearms, knives and sharp instruments remain the three weapons of choice for murder. Most of the people murdered were killed during an argument, vigilantism or while being robbed.
“The 3.1% decline in the murder rate is no cause for celebration; 6,228 is not just a number. It is people whose lives were cut short at the hands of another. However, [the reduction] bolsters policing interventions that have led to less people being killed” Cele said.
Decreases in other crime categories in the quarter include sexual offences (1.9%), trio crimes (5.2%), property-related crimes (4.5%), contact-related crimes (1.6%), rape and sexual assaults (2.8% and 3.8% respectively).
“It is motivating that we are starting to see decreases in crimes that instil fear among people. We are pleased there has been less contact-related crimes, particularly common and street robberies as well as hijackings, which declined by 6.4%.”
There were also more than 1,000 less counts of carjackings and robberies in non-residential areas.
Cele called on society to help crime combating efforts, especially concerning gender-based violence.
“The crime figures show most sexual assaults are taking place between people familiar with each other. Sexual assaults are taking place in the homes of victims and perpetrators. It is on this score that we call on society not to look away. Fighting crime starts in the home.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June
CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June
WATCH | Police release crime stats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos