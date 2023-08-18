A security guard at the Klerksdorp magistrate's court appeared in court after he was caught on camera allegedly breaking into a senior prosecutor’s office and looking at documents before stealing coffee and sugar.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Kgangetsile Motsumi, 50, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of housebreaking and theft.
“He is out on a warning and his court appearance emanates from an incident on July 23 when he entered the office of a senior prosecutor using a key,” Motsumi said.
“Before this break-in, the prosecutor had suspicions of unregulated entries in her office when she was not around. She installed a security camera and linked it to her cellphone.
“On the day of the incident, she went to her office to collect her gown and when she entered she realised the camera was unplugged. In the recorded footage she saw Motsumi going through her drawers and documents. Motsumi later realised the camera was recording him. He quickly turned it off and left the office.”
North West director of public prosecutions Rachel Makhari raised concern about the security breaches, saying the prosecutor dealt with high-profile cases.
TimesLIVE
Security guard in court for allegedly breaking into senior prosecutor's office, stealing coffee and sugar
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
