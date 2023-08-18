South Africa

Top lawyers appointed to probe allegations against NSFAS CEO

18 August 2023 - 22:52 By TimesLIVE
The board of NSFAS has appointed Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC and attorney Sandile July to investigate allegations against its CEO CEO Andile Nongogo (pictured).
Image: supplied

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has appointed two legal heavyweights to investigate allegations against NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo and review the entity’s procurement systems and processes.

“Advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi SC and Sandile July have been assigned to lead the investigation. The appointment follows the recent board decision on the matter,” NSFAS said in a statement on Friday.

On Wednesday, the board announced Nongogo had taken a leave of absence over allegations made against him while he was at the helm of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Ssetta). 

While the board recognises that, in the main, the allegations stem from activities in another organisation, it views them in a serious light,” the board said .

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that a director of Coinvest Africa, Tshegofatso Ntumba, landed a R29m deal with Ssetta in 2018 to supply promotional items at grossly inflated prices.

Nongogo was the CEO of Ssetta at the time, while Ntumba was involved as a director of the company Star Sign and Print.

Coinvest Africa is one of four companies awarded contracts by NSFAS to make direct payment of allowances into students’ bank accounts.   

This system has been roundly condemned by students, who recently marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to voice their dissatisfaction.

“Once again, the board of directors wishes to reiterate its commitment to clean governance,” said board chairperson Ernest Khosa.

The investigation will commence on Monday.

TimesLIVE 

