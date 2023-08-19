South Africa

Don't fall prey to ConCourt judge impersonator, public warned

19 August 2023 - 13:30 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. File photo.
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. File photo.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has warned the public not to fall prey to a person impersonating Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

“The impersonator is said to extort money from unsuspecting individuals, intimidate private individuals, public officials, public office bearers and entities, including organs of state, for a variety of reasons, including attempting to access personal information of certain individuals. He does all this purporting to be justice Madlanga,” the chief justice's office said. 

Impersonating a judicial officer is a criminal offence and the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation, it added. 

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the OCJ to verify the authenticity of any communication, directive, article, or social media post that purports to be that of a judge.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hlophe saga: another delay as state mulls policy on judges' legal costs

Western Cape judge president says he cannot afford over R600,000 to print the record needed to prosecute his appeal
News
2 weeks ago

Retired judge Desai fights back against ‘unbecoming behaviour’ ruling

Retired Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai has formally appealed against last month’s ruling by the Judicial Conduct Committee that he was ...
News
1 month ago

Pakistani businessman accused of strong-arming foreigners out of businesses using bogus court documents cries foul

Hafiz Saddiq claims he is being framed by police officers robbing and extorting foreign business owners. Lawyers linked to Saddiq's court application ...
News
3 months ago

Chief justice on high alert after judge impersonator seeks 'sensitive' details

Someone impersonating Supreme Court of Appeal judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana has contacted several people and entities pretending to be her, the ...
News
1 year ago

Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond Zondo's name

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo is not on Twitter and no account has been created for him, says the chief justice office.
News
2 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Morocco has not applied to join Brics: state media Africa
  2. Six-year-old among seven killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of ... World
  3. Stop romancing criminals and enforce the law, Cele tells police South Africa
  4. Don't fall prey to ConCourt judge impersonator, public warned South Africa
  5. Mixed reaction to tobacco control bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff
New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'