South Africa

'Thank you for your selfless donations': YouTuber Sibu Mpanza 'overwhelmed' by donations to bury his mother

19 August 2023 - 08:00
YouTuber and TV presenter Sibu Mpanza asked for donations to take his late mother to Mpumalanga for her funeral.
Image: Instagram

YouTuber and TV presenter Sibu Mpanza has thanked his followers for their donations to take his late mother to Mpumalanga for her funeral.

Mpanza's mother was shot dead in Philippi East, Cape Town, by an unknown person/s.

Five shots were fired and three bullets hit Mpanza's mother. It is unknown if the shooting was related to the violent taxi strike.

“As the Mpanza siblings, we are overwhelmed at the outpouring of kindness we have been shown by you over the past few days. We cannot express our gratitude enough,” he wrote on social media. 

“Thanks to your donations, our mother will be laid to rest with her parents. No words could describe our appreciation as a family. Thank you again for your selfless donations and services offered. 

“While our lives will never be the same, we greatly appreciate this soft landing during the most painful week of our lives. We hope those who ended her life so suddenly are brought to justice. God bless you.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi told IOL police were investigating the motive for the attack.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Upon their arrival near the corners of Govan Mbeki Drive and Sheffield Road at about 7am, they found the body of a woman in a motor vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. The motive is unknown.”

