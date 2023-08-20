South Africa

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit

The address is scheduled to take place at 20:00

20 August 2023 - 19:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the Brics summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.

READ MORE:

Morocco has not applied to join Brics: state media

Morocco has not made a formal request to join the Brics grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state news agency MAP said on ...
News
1 day ago

Expanding Brics key to enhancing its vitality, says China

China actively promotes the expansion and strengthening of the Brics bloc to accommodate other countries as members, the country's ambassador to ...
Politics
2 days ago

IN FULL | Q&A with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of Brics Summit

The Sunday Times spoke to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva through his office ahead of his arrival in Johannesburg on Sunday for the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa knows what side his bread is buttered — he’s the spineless piece of meat in the Russia-China sandwich

By hosting the Brics summit and gently uninviting Vladimir Putin, the president can bask in the international limelight, Barney Mthombothi writes
Opinion & Analysis
20 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Brics summit South Africa
  2. ‘Millions of South Africans still feel left behind’: Ramaphosa on 40th ... South Africa
  3. UPDATE | Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon Sci-Tech
  4. Neighbours save Durban toddler found floating in pool South Africa
  5. Farmer faces fraud charges for 'tampering with electricity meters' South Africa

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff