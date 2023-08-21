South Africa

Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power utility

21 August 2023 - 11:50
Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana is secretary of the council at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, which owes the power utility a huge sum. File photo.
Image: Screengrab/Eskom

Eskom has denied board chairperson Mpho Makwana is involved or privy to payment arrangements his church, the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), has with the utility to settle its debt of more than R2m. 

The Sunday Times reported the church has a bill of R2,099,855.83 which was due to be paid last Thursday.

The church apparently receives power directly from Eskom, not via a municipality. It continues to receive power despite its nonpayment.

Makwana serves as secretary of the council at the church, and according to insiders he is “well aware” of the church's financial affairs. 

