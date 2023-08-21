South Africa

Man shot as cops come under attack while responding to domestic dispute

21 August 2023 - 07:47
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police allegedly shot a man accused of domestic violence during a scuffle. File photo.
Police allegedly shot a man accused of domestic violence during a scuffle. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded during an alleged scuffle with Limpopo police while officers were responding to a domestic dispute.

The incident happened in Naboomspruit in the Waterberg district on Saturday at around 8pm.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: "Police received a complaint from the victim of a domestic violence-related incident at Mokgoopong Extension 8. They swiftly responded but the suspect was not found at the scene.

"Later on the suspect, who had violated a protection order, arrived and [allegedly] started attacking the police while resisting arrest.

"He was shot and wounded during the scuffle.

"Members of the community mobilised and surrounded police and emergency medical services personnel and threw stones at the police vehicle."

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical attention and he remains under police guard.

Ledwaba said: "He will make his court appearance as soon as he is discharged from  hospital.

"The [shooting] has been reported to the independent Police Investigative Directoratefor further investigations."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ipid closes in on Gauteng 'cops behaving badly'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate in Gauteng this week reported at least three police officers who have been charged for a string of ...
News
2 days ago

Ipid investigating my assault complaint but no outcome yet: Mthokozisi Thwala

Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala told the Pretoria high court he had opened a case against two police officers after he was ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘A cop shot me in the neck while my arms were raised’

A Gauteng motorist is lucky to be alive after being shot in the neck, allegedly by a police officer
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. New Zealand’s senior doctors to stage first ever strike — Union World
  2. Iranian oil cargo seized by US begins unloading after long delay World
  3. Trump says he won’t take part in Republican debates World
  4. Merc spinner ‘firing randomly from car kills 2, wounds a third bystander’ South Africa
  5. Man shot as cops come under attack while responding to domestic dispute South Africa

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff