A 33-year-old man has been arrested for alleged double murder and attempted murder after a shooting in the parking area of a chesanyama.
Free State police spokesperson Sgt Josephine Rani said officers were patrolling near KwaNduna Chesanyama in Zamdela at about 1.55am on Saturday when they heard gunshots and people screaming.
"Police noticed a grey Mercedes-Benz without registration plates driving at high speed from the direction of the gunshots . They gave chase and pursued the vehicle. A male alighted from the vehicle carrying a firearm and officers disarmed him.
"Police returned to the crime scene and conducted a preliminary investigation which revealed the suspect was spinning his vehicle and randomly firing shots through the driver's window which led to three males being shot."
One of the three victims died at the scene and another succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The third victim is in hospital receiving medical treatment.
The suspect will appear before the Sasolburg magistrate’s curt on Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm in a municipal area, handling of a firearm while under the influence and reckless and negligent driving.
Merc spinner ‘firing randomly from car kills 2, wounds a third bystander’
Image: 123RF/Jirapatch Iamkate
