WATCH | Bhekisisa: How Tshwane’s water is cleaned

21 August 2023 - 10:52 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Meet Eunice Mokoena, the woman in charge of ensuring Tshwane’s water is clean and safe for use.

Every day the Rietvlei water treatment plant in Tshwane cleans enough water to fill 16 Olympic-size swimming pools before it goes into households taps.

At the facility Mokoena and her team put the water through a strict cleaning process to make it safe for people to use. 

Bhekisisa's TV team went on a tour of this almost 90-year-old treatment plant to show you what it takes to prepare clean, safe drinking water.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

