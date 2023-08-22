Meanwhile, the minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla welcomed the guilty plea and sentencing and said he believed the “heinous crime” was committed in an attempt to cover corruption. He said the guilty plea is not sufficient enough, and calls on the accused “to never take their secret to the grave but disclose fully those who were involved and behind this dastardly deed of criminality”.
Phaahla added that the plea bargain must never be the end of the case. “We expect the criminal justice authorities to stop at nothing until the masterminds are brought to book.”
It is not clear who ordered the hit on Deokaran, but a middleman, who is nowhere to be found, was named in the plea deal by the men.
He is identified as Khanyile Mpungose.
Mpungose is said to have been hired to assemble men to assassinate Deokaran — telling the group that word had been sent out that she had to be eliminated as she was causing trouble at work.
The men acted in common purpose and aided in the murder.
Though Deokaran was shot and killed by Mpungose, the six pleaded guilty for their role in the plot. They were sentenced according to the roles they played.
All work in the taxi industry, most as patrollers before they were hired for the hit.
Hugs, handshakes and high-fives for Babita Doekaran's killers as they start jail time
The six men received between six and 22 years for their parts in the crime
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed that this is not the end of the quest for justice as the six men who were sentenced for Babita Deokaran’s murder gave the state further leads in their plea deal.
Doekaran was the acting chief director of finance at the Gauteng department of health. She blew the whistle on alleged corruption and subsequently assassinated.
While the men have been convicted of her killing, the court heard, through their plea agreements, that none was the triggerman.
That person remains on the loose.
In the plea read out in the high court in Johannesburg, it was mentioned that the men “have provided valuable information, previously unknown by the state that will assist on the state’s ongoing attempts to bring further persons involved in the murder of the deceased to justice”, said Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson.
On Tuesday Phakamani Hadebe, Mhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Mazibuko pleaded guilty to the murder charge.
‘Apology not accepted,’ Babita Deokaran’s family tell killers jailed for 22, 15 and 6 years
Dladla also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.
Hadebe and Mbhele were jailed for 22 years; Dladla, Radebe and Mazibuko for 15 years; and Ndlovu got six years.
“We will continue. Luckily we have information at our disposal from the accused. We now have something to work on to bring this matter to finality. Hopefully, all will go well so that the family can find closure and the public see that the loss of Babita’s life is not in vain,”
After the sentencing, the men reached out to their families who were in the gallery, most of whom were in tears. They exchanged hugs and handshakes and were high-fiving relatives and were in what appeared to be a good mood.
