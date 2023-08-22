POLL | Do you think Zimbabweans living in SA have a moral responsibility to vote in their country’s elections?

Political parties in South Africa called for Zimbabweans to go home and participate in their elections.
EFF leader Julius Malema said his party was “more than happy” to assist Zimbabweans in South Africa with buses.
Malema said Zimbabweans in the diaspora must take responsibility and be their own liberators.
“We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote. If it means coming back, they can come back. They are more than welcome, but they must do the right thing. No-one is going to fight for Zimbabweans who are loitering in the streets here, they are their own liberators,” he said.
Malema said those requiring transport must approach the EFF offices, where party representatives “will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote”.
The DA said free and fair Zimbabwean elections were in South Africa’s best interests.
“For two decades now, South Africa has been a net recipient of economic refugees from Zimbabwe fleeing a collapsed economy and health system. This has resulted in undue strain on our domestic resources and inflamed tensions within local communities,” said the party.
The party called on the international community to ensure consequence management is urgently initiated where electoral irregularities are detected.
“Unfair coverage by state media, a lack of transparency and interference by ruling elites in the timely disclosure of the voters’ roll remain key stumbling blocks.
“We will be requesting [international relations and co-operation] minister Naledi Pandor to provide a full report to parliament on all actions taken by her department to monitor Wednesday’s election, as well as measures that have been taken to implement previous findings made by regional bodies on which our country holds representation and influence.”
Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said Zimbabweans should not be discouraged by the lines, by intimidation and past election outcomes.
“It is imperative you get every friend and relative to the voting booth tomorrow. I call upon the Zimbabwean electoral commission to publish the election results immediately outside the voting station,” Maimane said.
“I call for a speedy announcement of the overall results, delay in election announcement undermines trust and transparency. I call upon the Southern African Development Community and AU observers to be vigilant.
“Do not turn a blind eye if you see election irregularities. Do not rubber stamp an election that has clear abuses. In 2008, the global community turned a blind eye, and an election was stolen.”
POLL | Do you think Zimbabweans living in SA have a moral responsibility to vote in their country’s elections?
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabweans living in South Africa have been urged to go home and vote in the second general elections after the removal of long-serving former president Robert Mugabe.
On Wednesday, Zimbabweans will head to the polls to choose the country’s next president. Eleven candidates are vying for the top position.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking a second five-year term as president.
