South Africa

Sassa dealing with grant payment glitches

22 August 2023 - 14:31
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
People queue for social relief of distress grant payments in East London. File photo.
People queue for social relief of distress grant payments in East London. File photo.
Image: Sino Majangaza

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is dealing with technical issues that have resulted in grant payment delays.

Frustrated beneficiaries took to social media this week to express grievances after receiving their grants, including the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) payment.

Sassa confirmed all grants, including the SRD payment, would be paid on August 2, 3 and 4. However, this has not happened.

“There is no fixed payment date for the special Covid-19 SRD grant. Every month your application will be checked to verify if you still qualify for the grant. You will be paid each month, provided you still qualify for that month,” said Sassa.

“If the applicant qualifies in that month of the application, they will be paid for that month and for the current month if they still meet the application criteria. The payment may not necessarily be a double payment/lump sum or on the same day. It can be split over days or weeks.”

Unable to collect Sassa grant yourself? Here's what you can do

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says beneficiaries unable to collect their monthly grant payments should consider appointing a ...
News
1 month ago

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was readying itself to pay out on time.

Sassa was experiencing a backlog that led to delays in the payments of grants, he said.

“There was a delay because we do an assessment of applicants every month to check if their conditions have not changed."

Last month Sassa said beneficiaries unable to collect their payments should consider appointing a procurator.

What is a procurator?

A procurator is someone who can collect the grant on behalf of the beneficiary.

“The procurator must be duly appointed by the beneficiary. Through an affidavit, it is their responsibility to ensure facts stated are correct and money collected given to the beneficiary. 

“The procurator can submit an application on behalf of the beneficiary if they are unable to get to the Sassa local office themselves,” the agency said.

What are the requirements for becoming a procurator?

  • The procurator must:
    • be 18 years or older;
    • be a permanent resident of South Africa;
    • not be an unrehabilitated insolvent;
    • be willing to act on behalf of the beneficiary; and
    • have a valid 13-digit South African ID;
  • A life certificate for the beneficiary must be provided;
  • The beneficiary must not be in debt to the procurator;
  • The procurator may not act on behalf of more than five beneficiaries;
  • The procurator must provide an affidavit certifying collected funds will be given to the beneficiary; and
  • The beneficiary and the appointee's identity documents must be submitted.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Court challenge against regulations that exclude half of SRD grant recipients

Two organisations have filed a court application challenging regulations they say unlawfully exclude millions of people living in poverty from ...
News
3 weeks ago

Post Office tellers ‘stole R4.1m’ from social grant payments in Eastern Cape

Two former tellers at the South African Post Office in Butterworth have been arrested for alleged fraud involving R4.1m in South African Social ...
News
1 month ago

‘The situation is dire’: DA weighs in on closed Post Office branches

DA MP Natasha Mazzone described the closures as dire and blamed the government for branches in local communities becoming ghost spaces.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Filling station manager who stole R774k from employer gets 15 years South Africa
  2. Ethiopian group protest against their prime minister ahead of Brics summit South Africa
  3. 'Carte Blanche' presenter Derek Watts has died South Africa
  4. Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting South Africa
  5. Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin South Africa

Latest Videos

Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'