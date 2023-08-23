South Africa

Crime stats data collection not aligned with realities facing communities: Popcru

23 August 2023 - 13:36
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Popcru says several serious underlying issues and flaws in crime statistics data collection methodologies must be addressed. File photo.
Popcru says several serious underlying issues and flaws in crime statistics data collection methodologies must be addressed. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) doesn’t believe police quarterly crime statistics provide an accurate account of crime trends. 

The union’s president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza said the figures are not aligned with the realities facing their members and communities — and the situation may be even worse than indicated.  

Cebekhulu-Makhaza opened this year’s three-day policing indaba in Boksburg on Wednesday. Under the theme "Building Ideal Policing and Corrections for the 21st Century", the indaba is intended to reshape the landscape of law enforcement.  

He said the first question to be asked was whether South Africa’s police service was failing in the fight against crime. He said the latest quarterly crime stats released by minister Bheki Cele paint a bloody picture of violence. 

Cebekhulu-Makhaza said there are several serious underlying issues and flaws in the data collection methodologies that must be addressed, such as inaccurate data collated from each province and department, the underreporting of crimes, and variances in the interpretation and classification of crimes, which together may have resulted in significant discrepancies. 

He said despite the flaws, statistics are important tools that enable law enforcement agencies to better perform budgetary formulations, planning and the allocation of resources and police operations.  

Hitman sentenced to 20 years for killing Durban metro cop

A KwaZulu-Natal hitman who killed eThekwini metro police Capt Zwelakhe Ntombela in May after being enlisted by a family member was sentenced to an ...
News
1 day ago

"Accurate and transparent statistics are therefore vital to facilitating evidence-based decision-making within the justice system, ensuring  government implements more effective, targeted interventions to combat crime."

He said it is time for a thorough review of the figures and for discussions to rectify the discrepancies to better represent the true state of the country’s crime situation. 

Cebekhulu-Makhaza noted police killings continue unabated and said they seek to develop plans to strengthen relationships between police and communities.

"As a result, we submit the proposed 24-month sentence attached to the offence of obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties is too lenient and will not in any way deter criminals from killing our members," he said.  

Cebekhulu-Makhaza said as many as 31 police officers were murdered between April and June this year, or one officer every three days. He said these statistics are unacceptable.  

He said the police are performing the critical work of enforcing the rule of law and a threat to the safety of police members is a threat to the safety of all South Africans.

"Killings and any form of attack on our law enforcement officers must therefore be declared as treason and legislative amendments must be made in this regard.

Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga

A police officer has died and another was injured after they were ambushed while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
News
2 days ago

"We further submit that a meagre R250,000 payout or death grant for police officers must be revised proportionately to honour those who have perished in the line of duty. These are the individuals who have placed their lives on the line every day to make South Africa safer for our communities," he said. 

Cebekhulu-Makhaza said it was disheartening to acknowledge the disparity provincial traffic officers face when it comes to death benefits.  

"Unlike their counterparts in the police and correctional services, these dedicated officers are denied the same financial support their colleagues receive in the event of a tragic loss of life. This is a grave injustice."

He said urgent measures are needed to better protect law enforcement members, both on and off duty.  

"The police safety strategy plan must be improved, and security measures intensified at all police stations to protect our members, including the installation of surveillance cameras. The state should further equip police with better training in community management to improve our community relations."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele

Scaling up visible policing, conducting disruptive operations targeting high crime areas and tracing wanted suspects are proving to be effective ...
News
5 days ago

Suspected Thembisa ‘cop killer’ arrested in Limpopo

A man who allegedly shot and killed Sgt William Moruane, 40, while he was on duty in Thembisa on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday morning in Leboeng ...
News
2 weeks ago

Court remands alleged North West cop killers

Four men who allegedly killed a police officer and dumped his body next to a road last month have been remanded by a North West court.
News
2 weeks ago

Wife arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder of KZN cop

The wife of W/O Nkosinathi Ntinga, a KwaZulu-Natal police officer kidnapped and killed on Tuesday, is one of two suspects arrested in connection with ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June South Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | More women, children murdered between April and June South Africa
  3. Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest

  1. ‘The donation is exactly that’: Ramokgopa clears the air on China’s R170m ... South Africa
  2. Putin tells Brics Russia wants to end war ‘unleashed by West’ World
  3. Crime stats data collection not aligned with realities facing communities: ... South Africa
  4. Lower fuel prices help consumer inflation to lowest in two years despite ... South Africa
  5. How cold has winter 2023 been in South Africa so far? South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor
BRICS opening speech by Patel: 'Africa no longer just a raw materials supplier'