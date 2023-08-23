South Africa

Durban residents to spend the night in kennels for SPCA fundraiser

23 August 2023 - 10:18
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Volunteers are raising funds for the SPCA by spending a night in a kennel at the animal shelter.
Image: via Facebook

A group of Durban residents will swap their beds for kennels when they take part in an unusual “sleepover” as part of a fundraising drive for the Durban SPCA.

The event on Saturday will see 10 participants spend the night on concrete floors in the kennels that house abandoned animals.

The Durban SPCA said the drive is aimed at raising awareness about the growing number of abandoned animals and to raise much-needed funds

“We have 10 brave supporters sleeping over in our kennels this Saturday.

“We have more than 13,000 animals a year that go through these kennels. They feel lost, abandoned, alone, scared, maybe even traumatised from their previous owner kicking them.

“These supporters are going to experience what an abandoned dog, now in the kennels, experiences, having to go from a home with a family and a warm bed into a kennel.

The donations will help secure the release of participants.

So far more than R20,000 has been raised through online fundraising platform GivenGain.

