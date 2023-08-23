South Africa

Northern Cape health HOD Dion Theys arrested for PPE procurement

Last week, Dion Theys was fined R150,000 after he concluded lease agreements for accommodation of nursing students without following proper procedures

23 August 2023 - 18:06
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Hawks have arrested seven Northern Cape health department employees, including the head of department, for PPE corruption.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

The head of the department of health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys, is among nine suspects on whom the Hawks have served warrants of arrest in relation to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 panic.

“The suspects are accused of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The provincial department of health suffered a loss of R16.9m,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe.

He said Theys was the acting accounting officer at the time the crimes were carried out. 

Last week, Theys was convicted on another charge of contravening the PFMA and fined R150,000 or three years’ imprisonment by the Kimberley specialised commercial crimes court.   The conviction was in relation to the irregular procurement of nursing accommodation during 2010 and 2012.

Thebe said other accused officials in the department are CFO Daniel Mosimanigape, 54, deputy director of finance Victor Nyokong, 41, Montgomery Lifa, 39, Siyabolela Booi, 38, Goitemodimo Piet Moseki, 50, and Dibueng Manyetsa, 63.

Also served with warrants were Kanyaditswe Visser, 44, a director of MKV Investment, and Kelebogile Bogatso, 58, a director of Stilofern (Pty) Ltd. 

Thebe said the Hawks' priority crime specialised investigation unit previously secured a preservation order worth R5.3m which included a piece of land and a luxury vehicle (Bentley Continental GT) related to the current investigation. 

“Covid-19 related crimes gave South Africa a bad name domestically and internationally, so the government has made a commitment to prosecute those involved. Our role as the Hawks is to properly investigate the allegations and bring matters to court. We remain undeterred,” said Northern Cape head of Hawks Maj-Gen Stephen Mabuela.   

TimesLIVE

