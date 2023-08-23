The trial of six police officers accused of the murder of a man in police cells in October 2019 began this month in the high court in Johannesburg.
The trial of constables Rhudzani Ernest Marumo, 40, Thabang Gerald Makgotho, 29, Mpho Tshikoshi, 34, Zanele Bridgette Twala, 36, Moloko Mack Morudu, 53, and W/O Mathlodi Catherine Mathibe, 51, who face murder and defeating the ends of justice charges, is to run until next Thursday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Gauteng said the officers are alleged to have tortured and assaulted Thando Gazu, 39, until he died in the police cells in Honeydew on October 19 2019.
“The incident is said to have happened after the deceased’s arrest for alleged interference with police while executing their official duties,” Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said.
After internal disciplinary hearings in December 2021, Marumo, Twala, Makgotho and Tshikoshi were dismissed while Mathibe and Morudu were given written warnings.
“The dismissed members have since been reinstated after they were successful in their arbitration process,” Raburabu added.
Trial of police officers accused of killing man in custody in 2019 begins
Image: Elvis Ntombela
