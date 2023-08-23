The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday defence lawyers claimed the bullet found at the crime scene by fingerprint expert and photographer Col Thobeka Mhlahlo was planted.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
