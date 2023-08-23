South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 August 2023 - 10:05 By TIMESLIVE
The trial of five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday defence lawyers claimed the bullet found at the crime scene by fingerprint expert and photographer Col Thobeka Mhlahlo was planted.

Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting

Fingerprint expert and photographer Col Thobeka Mhlahlo told the Pretoria high court that the bullet head she found on the kitchen top, behind glass ...
Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial request to see postmortem photos 'in colour'

The five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa want to see the postmortem photographs in colour.
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police officer questioned about evidence swabs

On Monday the crime scene expert who went to the house where Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered explained why he did not take ...
