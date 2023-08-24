South Africa

Alleged cop killer to be sent for psychiatric evaluation

24 August 2023 - 19:47 By Ernest Mabuza
Daniel Alberts appearing before the Kimberley district court on Thursday,
Image: NPA Communications.

Daniel Wilfred Alberts, who is accused of killing two police officers, will be sent for psychiatric evaluation. 

This emerged during his brief appearance at the Kimberley district court on Thursday where he was charged with counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft of a motor vehicle and theft.

“The accused told the court that he won't be applying for bail,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Senokoatsane said Alberts, 38, indicated to the court he had been admitted to several psychiatric facilities.

A psychiatric evaluation report will be provided to the court at his next appearance on October 5, when he is expected to appear virtually. 

Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, attached to the Kimberley flying squad, were tracing a stolen vehicle when they were fatally shot. 

“The killing of these members happened a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a watertight case that will result in a lengthy conviction,” national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said on Tuesday, 

TimesLIVE

