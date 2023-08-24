Four adults and 22 sheep crammed into 'overloaded' taxi

“The vehicle was spotted, and a high-speed chase ensued. The relentless flying squad members managed to block and stop the vehicle.
“Upon searching the vehicle, four suspects aged between 30 and 40 were arrested after 22 merino sheep were found stacked [inside].”
The sheep are worth about R52,000, according to SAPS.
The minibus were certified to carry 15 seated passengers.
The suspects will appear in the Dewetsdorp magistrate’s court soon for possession of suspected stolen livestock and theft of livestock.
TimesLIVE
