South Africa

Four adults and 22 sheep crammed into 'overloaded' taxi

24 August 2023 - 15:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Apart from four adults, the minibus was ferrying 22 suspected stolen sheep in the dead of night.
Apart from four adults, the minibus was ferrying 22 suspected stolen sheep in the dead of night.
Image: SAPS

Twenty-two merino sheep crammed into a minibus taxi were unwittingly taken on a high-speed chase with the police before being rescued in the Free State. 

The flying squad in Bloemfontein got a tip-off in the early hours of Wednesday to look out for a white Toyota Quantum taxi allegedly transporting stolen livestock.

The livestock were crammed into the vehicle.
The livestock were crammed into the vehicle.
Image: SAPS

“The team operationalised the information from the Parkweg stock theft unit and rushed to the R702 between Dewetsdorp and Bloemfontein,” said police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli on Thursday.

“The vehicle was spotted, and a high-speed chase ensued. The relentless flying squad members managed to block and stop the vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle, four suspects aged between 30 and 40 were arrested after 22 merino sheep were found stacked [inside].”

The sheep are worth about R52,000, according to SAPS.

The minibus were certified to carry 15 seated passengers.

The suspects will appear in the Dewetsdorp magistrate’s court soon for possession of suspected stolen livestock and theft of livestock. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Bite wounds all over her face': Pit bull rescued from illegal dog fight

A severely injured female pit bull was rescued by residents who also apprehended a suspect during an illegal dog fight in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
News
3 hours ago

Wildlife traffickers in e-hailing cab bust with pangolin

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team arrested two suspects for illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston.
News
2 days ago

New para-veterinary rules will be a ‘game-changer’ for animal healthcare, food security

The government's new rules for para-veterinary professionals will broaden access to primary healthcare services for animal owners and small-scale ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Business booms for restaurant positioned outside Brics summit venue South Africa
  2. R350 SRD grant beneficiaries approved this month will be paid from Friday: Sassa South Africa
  3. Resilient Zimbabweans sleep outside polling stations as voting extended Africa
  4. Jail time for five men who looted and burnt cold storage business in July 2021 ... South Africa
  5. Hard knock life: Bozwana murder trial hears family circumstances of killers South Africa

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says