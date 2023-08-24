South Africa

November court date for TV presenter Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye

24 August 2023 - 12:13
TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is facing 13 counts related to assault and rape. He briefly appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Thursday.
Image: TimesLIVE/Phathu Luvhengo

TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye made a brief appearance in court on Thursday, facing 13 charges including multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.

His case in the Johannesburg magistrate's court was postponed to November 8 so he can consult his lawyer.

He is out on R10,000 bail. The alleged offences were committed during 2006 and 2009. 

His attorney Ntsako Baloyi told the court they were furnished with the contents of the docket last week and he needed to consult with his client to receive proper instructions.

“We don't want this matter to be postponed willy-nilly just for one thing or the other Your Worship and I am addressing that as a background to request a lengthy postponement to November 8 and we believe that by the time we come back, all avenues and remedies available will have been exhausted,” he said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state was ready for the trial.

She said the defence had been given the opportunity to respond and had indicated they were yet to study the contents of the docket and determine the way forward.

“They will, after studying the content of the docket decide whether they want to go to trial or they first want to exhaust the recourse mechanism available to them, one of them lodging representations,” she said.

“He is facing 13 counts ranging from multiple counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping,” she said.

She said they had placed the matter on the roll because the docket had passed the test showing the prospects were good for a successful prosecution.

TIMELINE | A look at what landed Jub Jub in cuffs this week

Jub Jub Maarohanye appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘I stopped fighting. I was paralysed’

Complainants in Jub Jub rape case tell of harrowing ordeals as they tried to fight off his advances
News
3 weeks ago

TV presenter Jub Jub gets R10,000 bail after arrest on rape rap

TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday where he applied for bail after being ...
News
3 weeks ago

Jub Jub denies allegations against him by 4 complainants as he is granted bail

These offences were allegedly committed during 2006 and 2009, and involves four complainants.
News
3 weeks ago
