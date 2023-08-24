Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was readying itself to pay out on time.
R350 SRD grant beneficiaries approved this month will be paid from Friday: Sassa
Image: SA government via Twitter/ File photo
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has assured beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant that payments will be processed from Friday.
Frustrated beneficiaries took to social media this week to express grievances after not receiving their grants.
Sassa had earlier said all grants, including the SRD payment, would be paid on August 2, 3 and 4. However, this has not happened.
“Payments for clients who are approved for this month will be processed from August 25 to 31. During that week, clients are encouraged to view their status on the SRD website for the exact date payment will reflect in their bank accounts,” said the agency.
Sassa said funds will take about two to three working days to reflect in the client’s account after payment has been processed.
Sassa dealing with grant payment glitches
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was readying itself to pay out on time.
Sassa was experiencing a backlog that led to delays in the payments of grants, he said.
“There was a delay because we do an assessment of applicants every month to check if their conditions have not changed.”
Last month Sassa said beneficiaries unable to collect their payments should consider appointing a procurator.
What is a procurator?
A procurator is someone who can collect the grant on behalf of the beneficiary.
“The procurator must be duly appointed by the beneficiary. Through an affidavit, it is their responsibility to ensure facts stated are correct and money collected is given to the beneficiary.
“The procurator can submit an application on behalf of the beneficiary if they are unable to get to the local Sassa office themselves,” the agency said.
What are the requirements for becoming a procurator?
