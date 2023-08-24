South Africa

WATCH | ‘Serial criminal was supposed to be in prison’: Cele on Kimberley cop killer accused

Const Okaetse Mandindi and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo were shot multiple times while tracing a stolen hired vehicle on Tuesday

24 August 2023 - 13:35 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Const Okaetse Mandindi and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo were killed in the course of duty on Tuesday morning.
Image: Supplied

Police minister Bheki Cele says a 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers is a “serial criminal” who was supposed to have been in prison.

Kimberley flying squad officers Const Okaetse Mandindi and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo were shot dead while on duty on Tuesday. The officers were chasing a suspect spotted with a reported stolen hired vehicle.

Briefing media on Wednesday after visiting the families of the deceased, Cele said Mandindi and Masilo were shot with their own service pistols.

“The officers left their children. The arrest of this criminal won’t bring back our officers. It is painful when hardworking officers who dedicate their lives to keeping their communities safe are brutally killed by ruthless thugs. Even more painful, is a case where a suspect has been previously arrested by the police for various other crimes.

“This suspect had no business being out in society as he had several brushes with the law in other parts of the country and should have been behind bars,” said Cele.

Sad scenes as police ministers Bheki Cele visited the families of slain Kimberley police officers.
Image: Saps

Police found drugs in the vehicle the suspect was driving.

“What is giving me a lot of pain is this guy was supposed to be in prison. He was arrested and was in court four times, several times his cases were withdrawn. Sometimes even when he has been found guilty and sentenced, you find the sentence was suspended,” Cele said. 

“We hope this time the courts and justice system will be stronger to ensure he is not a person to be given the right to be moving around since he has caused a lot of damage by killing these two members.” 

Cele said the families were angry and hurting.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Thursday on two charges of murder. 

TimesLIVE

