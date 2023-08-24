South Africa

WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested

Her loved ones are still seeking closure

24 August 2023 - 10:34 By Ihsaan Haffejee
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Two years have passed since Babita Deokaran was assassinated outside her home. Deokaran, who worked in the finance department at the Gauteng department of health, was investigating corruption at Thembisa Hospital when she was murdered. 

On the anniversary of her death, friends, family and colleagues gathered at The King Anglican Church in Mondeor, Johannesburg, to remember her life and her courageous work in fighting corruption which led to her demise. 

A few days ago six men pleaded guilty to her murder in the Gauteng high court and were sentenced immediately.

However, members of her family say they will only get closure when the mastermind who ordered the killing is brought to justice. “Yesterday's court proceedings have been welcomed by us and we believe it is a step in the right direction. However, we find no closure as a family that lost their loved one. We will only be able to move on and be at peace when the mastermind, the kingpin, the person who has been responsible for ordering the death, for arranging and making payment for the death of our loved one, when that person is apprehended and brought to book,” said Tony Haripersad, Deokaran's brother-in-law. 

A petition containing more than 14,000 signatures demanding the blacklisting of the 224 companies involved in the Thembisa Hospital corruption scandal was handed over to Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. 

Chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) Prof Firoz Cachalia also attended the Mondeor gathering. “To fight against corruption is to fight for your democracy,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Hitmen' plead guilty to murdering whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

Six men on Tuesday admitted murdering corruption whistle-blower Babita Deokaran , after a plea deal was struck with the prosecution in the high court ...
News
1 day ago

Hugs, handshakes and high-fives for Babita Deokaran's killers as they start jail time

The NPA has vowed that this is not the end of the quest for justice as the six men who were sentenced for Babita Deokaran’s murder gave the state ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Whistle-blowers will not step forward until the real culprits are caught

While the imprisonment of Babita Deokaran’s killers is to be applauded, the person who ordered the hit still walks free
News
13 hours ago

‘Apology not accepted,’ Babita Deokaran’s family tell killers jailed for 22, 15 and 6 years

Sentences of 22, 15 and six years behind bars were served on the six hitmen who killed the Gauteng health department corruption whistleblower.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pitch Black Afro granted special remission of sentence after killing his wife South Africa
  2. Interest from countries to join Brics shows its relevance, Lula says World
  3. Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as Brics invites Ethiopia to join Africa
  4. WATCH | Babita Deokaran's family want kingpin arrested South Africa
  5. With Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says