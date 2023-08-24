South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Forensic photographer Mhlahlo back on the stand in Meyiwa trial

24 August 2023 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Forensic photographer Thobeka Mhlahlo will be back on the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot dead at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand in 2014.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty.

