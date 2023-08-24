Forensic photographer Thobeka Mhlahlo will be back on the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot dead at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand in 2014.
The accused have all pleaded not guilty.
WATCH LIVE | Forensic photographer Mhlahlo back on the stand in Meyiwa trial
Courtesy of SABC
Forensic photographer Thobeka Mhlahlo will be back on the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot dead at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand in 2014.
The accused have all pleaded not guilty.
READ MORE:
Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial request to see postmortem photos 'in colour'
Details revealed about bullet projectile at scene of Senzo Meyiwa shooting
Defence claims bullet in Senzo Meyiwa's kitchen was 'planted'
'It's too much now': Cop blames Senzo Meyiwa trial for deteriorating health
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police officer questioned about evidence swabs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos