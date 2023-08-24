South Africa

Western Cape government against proposed 20-year Karpowership deal

24 August 2023 - 12:33
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Western Cape is opposed to a long-term deal with Karpowership to mitigate load-shedding. File photo.
The Western Cape is opposed to a long-term deal with Karpowership to mitigate load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Procuring electricity from Karpowership over 20 years as an emergency measure to mitigate the energy crisis is not in the best interests of the Western Cape.

The provincial government adopted this stance on Wednesday in a position statement on the procurement of electricity from the Turkish company via its floating power stations.

The province insists its future electricity generation should be derived from low-carbon, renewable technologies.

The provincial cabinet had requested intensive research be carried out into the possibility of exploring the Karpowership route.

Premier Alan Winde said it was resolved that “investment into Karpowership technology for a 20-year period is not in the best interests of the Western Cape and the country”. 

Power struggle over 'BEE billions'

A bruising battle has broken out over “BEE billions” at stake in the multibillion-rand Karpowership deal, with local empowerment partners accusing ...
News
1 week ago

“I do not believe investing vast resources into one company is appropriate and allowing Karpowership SA to operate in South Africa for such a long time should not be allowed,” said Winde.

“Karpowership should not be given the monopoly. If we are to include power ships in our efforts to resolve the energy crisis, we must also consider other companies and the time period over which they would be utilised must be strictly limited to five years, subject to clear guidelines. This measure should also not negate our investment into ‘green energy’.” 

Karpowership is a preferred bidder under the national government’s risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme.

“This crisis demands urgent interventions which must be considered in a transparent manner. We must explore all viable and feasible options to end rolling blackouts, but not at the expense of other role players in the energy space who should also be given the opportunity to be a part of the overall solution,” said Winde. 

Eskom slaps conditions on emergency bidders to stop grid hogging

Eskom has imposed conditions to access the national grid on 1,850 megawatts worth of projects that developers including Karpowership and Electricite ...
News
3 weeks ago

The province emphasised that renewable energy projects must form an integral part of its future energy mix.

“Not only is [renewable energy] becoming increasingly cost-effective, it will also assist greatly in our transition away from fossil fuels,” said Winde. 

“We need to strike a balance. We have an obligation to meet the country’s climate change commitments while at the same time growing our economy, which requires a stable, resilient, low-carbon energy mix.”

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “The energy choices we make now will impact the natural environment we hand over to future generations.

“As a government, we should be careful not to take knee-jerk actions.” 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Will China’s R500m grant fund SA energy or our Champagne comrades

From Fikile’s razzmatazz to Angie Motshekga’s many rides, see just how much the ANC cabinet forks out
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Urgency the key for new transmission company

Minister Pravin Gordhan says two more licences required from Nersa before Eskom offshoot can be up and running
Business Times
4 days ago

Karpowership, Mulilo have SA grid-access rights extended

Eskom has extended the right of least two companies to connect to South Africa's power grid, keeping the struggling projects alive.
News
3 weeks ago

Karpowership ‘disappointed at distractive tactics’ by civil groups

Karpowership South Africa has hit back at the challenge mounted by green civic organisations against the condonation granted by the department of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | ‘Serial criminal was supposed to be in prison’: Cele on Kimberley cop ... South Africa
  2. City Power secures 92MW from independent power producers South Africa
  3. Fake Kliprivier 'kidnap' alert leads to arson threat against religious teacher South Africa
  4. 'Bite wounds all over her face': Pit bull rescued from illegal dog fight South Africa
  5. Moscow court extends US reporter's pretrial detention by 3 months: Ifax World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says