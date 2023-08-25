South Africa

Alleged drug dealer bust for mandrax worth R3.2m forfeits car to the state

25 August 2023 - 11:53
Alleged drug dealer Fabian Jacobs has forfeited his car to the state.
Image: Hawks

An alleged Western Cape drug dealer arrested for possessing drugs worth R3.2m has forfeited a car valued at R60,000 to the state.  

The Hawks swooped on Fabian Jacobs, 40, in March last year.

W/O Zinzi Hani,spokesperson for the directorate, said Jacobs was allegedly found in possession of 82,000 mandrax tablets stashed inside the boot of a Ford Ikon.  

“The team seized the drugs worth an estimated R3.2m as well as the vehicle used in the commission of crime,” said Hani. 

Gang violence gives Western Cape government and police commissioner sleepless nights

Shoplifting cases have spiked by 15.3% and kidnapping increased by 3%, according to the latest quarterly crime statistics for the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

The Bellville-based priority crime specialised investigation team of the Hawks, working with the prosecution, approached the high court in Cape Town in a bid to have Jacobs’ car forfeited to the state. The high court granted the preservation order this month.  

Jacobs’ criminal case continues. He appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to March 2024.  

TimesLIVE

