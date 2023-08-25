South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

25 August 2023 - 10:00 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

