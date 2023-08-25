Gema’s attorney, WZ Ncama, told the court that during his client's arrest, Ipid officials assaulted and intimidated Gema and as a result, he was compelled to make certain statements.
“We have consulted with the state and are going to ask that we are furnished with those copies of the said statements at the next appearance. We are not aware if they have been taken as a confession or a statement. Furthermore, we have furnished the state with the alternative address to be verified by the state.”
Ncama added that in the court's holding cells, his client's life was at risk because he was being held with suspects he had arrested.
“We will also make an application to have the accused detained in an isolated cell,” he said, adding that he believed there was enough manpower to guard Gema, even if he was held in a state vehicle while waiting to appear in court.
Ncama said he was not ready to proceed with a bail application and applied for a postponement until Thursday.
More than 100 community members and activists gathered outside court calling for Gema to remain in custody.
They were pleased with the postponement, but adamant he be refused bail.
“He must not be released at all. He must rot in jail. He doesn’t deserve to be in public as he is a threat to women,” said Nomusa Zikode.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Tears as KZN sergeant in court for pregnant girlfriend's murder
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The bail application for KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant Mbuyiseni Gema, 48, who allegedly strangled to death his pregnant girlfriend, has been postponed.
Gema appeared in the Ixopo magistrate's court on a charge of premeditated murder on Friday .
It is alleged he killed Busisiwe Mathembi Ngubo, 35, on August 14 in the eHlanzeni area. Ngubo was killed a day before she was due to give birth to triplets.
Ngubo is said to have left her home in eHlanzeni in the Ubuhlebezwe area after receiving a call from Gema, the father of her children. Her body was discovered about 1.4km from her home.
Gema was arrested by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
The state opposed bail, but said it was ready to proceed.
When Gema entered the packed courtroom with a mask covering his face, some family members burst into tears.
TimesLIVE
