The country enjoyed a brief respite from load-shedding on Saturday afternoon.
Eskom announced it was suspending load-shedding for three hours due to lower demand.
“Load-shedding was suspended at 12:50 (12.50pm) this afternoon until 16:00 (4pm) due to lower weekend demand,” it said.
It added stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, followed by stage 1 load-shedding until 4pm.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding suspended for three hours
Image: Bloomberg
TimesLIVE
