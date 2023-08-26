South Africa

Load-shedding suspended for three hours

26 August 2023 - 15:09 By TimesLIVE
Eskom suspended load-shedding for three hours on Saturday due to lower demand..
Image: Bloomberg

The country enjoyed a brief respite from load-shedding on Saturday afternoon.

Eskom announced it was suspending load-shedding for three hours due to lower demand.

Load-shedding was suspended at 12:50 (12.50pm) this afternoon until 16:00 (4pm) due to lower weekend demand,” it said.

It added stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, followed by stage 1 load-shedding until 4pm.

TimesLIVE

